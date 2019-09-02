Athletics' Matt Olson: Blasts 28th homer
Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.
Olson extended his hitting streak to five games with his second homer over that span. The 25-year-old also has a pair of doubles during that stretch as he continues to add to an extra-base hit tally that currently stands at an impressive 48 over 439 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Reaches base five times in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Doubles, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Smacks timely double•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Stays hot with another homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Bat heating up as August unfolds•
-
Athletics' Matt Olson: Homers twice in win•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...