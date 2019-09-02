Athletics' Matt Olson: Blasts 28th homer

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

Olson extended his hitting streak to five games with his second homer over that span. The 25-year-old also has a pair of doubles during that stretch as he continues to add to an extra-base hit tally that currently stands at an impressive 48 over 439 plate appearances.

