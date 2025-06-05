Athletics' Michael Kelly: Returns from suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics reinstated Kelly (suspension) from the ineligible list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Kelly had been suspended one year for violating the league's gambling policy. The 32-year-old posted a 2.59 ERA and 22:10 K:BB over 31.1 relief innings for the Athletics last season and could end up serving in a middle-relief or setup role now that he's available to the big club again.
More News
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Issued one-year suspension•
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Picks up third win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Handed second loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Takes first loss Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Records victory Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Michael Kelly: Claimed by Oakland•