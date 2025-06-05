The Athletics reinstated Kelly (suspension) from the ineligible list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kelly had been suspended one year for violating the league's gambling policy. The 32-year-old posted a 2.59 ERA and 22:10 K:BB over 31.1 relief innings for the Athletics last season and could end up serving in a middle-relief or setup role now that he's available to the big club again.