default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Athletics reinstated Kelly (suspension) from the ineligible list Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kelly had been suspended one year for violating the league's gambling policy. The 32-year-old posted a 2.59 ERA and 22:10 K:BB over 31.1 relief innings for the Athletics last season and could end up serving in a middle-relief or setup role now that he's available to the big club again.

More News