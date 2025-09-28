Kelly allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 4-2 loss against the Royals.

Kelly worked a scoreless seventh inning against the Royals, issuing just a walk to Mike Yastrzemski. The right-hander has been excellent in September, posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 11 outings, including seven straight appearances without an earned run - his longest streak since opening the year with 10 consecutive scoreless frames. Overall, the 33-year-old owns a 2.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 41 games and 39.1 innings this season.