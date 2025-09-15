default-cbs-image
Kelly earned the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Reds, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

The 33-year-old right-hander converted his first career MLB save with a clean frame, closing out the win. Kelly has been a volatile middle-relief option recently and now carries a 3.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 35 innings. While Kelly isn't expected to see many more save opportunities as the season closes, Sunday's effort showed he's capable of handling the role when called upon.

