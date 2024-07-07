Andujar went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Andujar didn't join several of his teammates in the Athletics' long-ball barrage, but he did plenty of damage with his pair of knocks. The hot-hitting veteran's trio of RBI came when Oakland already owned a commanding lead, as his fourth-inning single drove home Brett Harris to extend the lead to 14-1, and he tacked on two more runs to the advantage with his sixth-inning double. The multi-hit effort, Andujar's first since June 26, pushed his average back over the .300 mark (.304), and he's now driven in five runs over the last three games following a 12-game RBI drought.