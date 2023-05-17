Allen went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Allen's third multi-hit effort in the last five games -- including his second three-hit tally in that span -- included his first home run of the season, a 381-foot shot to left in the third inning that knotted the game at 2-2. The young shortstop is hitting a blistering .474 over that five-game sample, raising his average a whopping 119 points to .217 in the process.