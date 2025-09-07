Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Since returning from a minor oblique issue, Kurtz has gone 3-for-14 with two homers, a double and three RBI over four contests. The first baseman contributed to a four-homer, 21-hit attack for the Athletics when he launched his solo shot in the fourth inning. The rookie is up to 29 homers, 73 RBI, 75 runs scored, two stolen bases, 24 doubles and a .305/.402/.635 slash line across 98 games, and he's done all of that despite a 30.4 percent strikeout rate that would likely sink a lesser hitter.