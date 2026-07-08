Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Exits Wednesday's game

Kurtz was removed in the second inning of Wednesday's game against the Tigers due to illness, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Per Gallegos, Kurtz appeared to jam his hand while attempting to field a throw in the first inning. However, the Athletics have announced that the first baseman's removal from Wednesday's game was due to an illness, which is an ongoing issue in the team's clubhouse, per Jason Burke of Roundtable.io. Jeff McNeil took over for Kurtz at first base at the top of the second inning.