Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Expected to go on IL

Kurtz will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right thumb capsule strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox with what was diagnosed as an illness at the time. However, he appeared to jam his right hand while attempting to field a throw in the first inning of that game, and more tests have revealed a right thumb strain. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough for Kurtz to warrant a stint on the IL beyond the 10-day minimum. However, assuming he's placed on the IL, it means that the young first baseman would no longer represent the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. An extended absence means there will be more reps at first base available for Joey Meneses and Jeff McNeil.