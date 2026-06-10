Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Keeps mashing Tuesday

Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

Kurtz has launched four homers over his last three games and seven long balls over his last 11 contests. This stretch has gotten the first baseman back in the neighborhood of what's expected of him from a power standpoint -- he now has 15 homers on the year. Kurtz is also batting .283 with a .969 OPS, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and seven stolen bases over 302 plate appearances this season.