Kurtz went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Kurtz launched a 493-foot slam -- the longest homer in the majors this year -- in the eighth inning, giving the Athletics plenty of breathing room after a quiet first four plate appearances. He's popped five homers over his last 14 games, adding 10 RBI and 13 runs scored in that span. The rookie first baseman is up to 31 long balls, 78 RBI, 78 runs scored, two stolen bases, 24 doubles and two triples while maintaining a .298/.391/.622 slash line across 104 contests.