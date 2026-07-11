Athletics' Nick Kurtz: Officially placed on IL

The Athletics placed Kurtz on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Friday, with a right thumb capsule sprain.

Kurtz jammed his right hand while attempting to field a throw in the first inning of Wednesday's contest, which, alongside an illness, contributed to his removal from the game. Now on the IL, he'll be forced to sit out Tuesday's All-Star Game, as well as the Athletics' first series of the second half against the Nationals. Joey Meneses figures to take over as the team's primary first baseman while Kurtz is out, and Brian Serven will come up from Triple-A to fill the open roster spot.