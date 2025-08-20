Kurtz went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, a run scored and two walks in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Kurtz continues to terrorize opposing pitchers with another big performance. He doubled in the first inning before walking and scoring a run in the third. He later knocked an RBI double in the sixth. Kurtz has gone 48-for-112 (.429) with 26 extra-base hits over his last 30 games, raising his season slash line to .313/.399/.645 through 356 plate appearances.