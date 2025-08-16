Kurtz went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

The long ball was Kurtz's first since his historic four-homer game versus the Astros on July 25. He's been just fine since then, batting .278 with a .724 OPS the 15 games between homers, though he had an 11:20 BB:K in that span as well. The rookie first baseman is up to 24 homers, 65 RBI, 59 runs scored, 21 doubles, two stolen bases and a .305/.384/.631 slash line through 82 contests.