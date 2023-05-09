Laureano was placed in concussion protocol after exiting Monday's game against the Yankees with a head injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano will be considered day-to-day moving forward, per Gallegos. Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday would be in line for additional opportunities in right field if Laureano is forced to miss time.
