Laureano went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBI against the Rockies in a 10-8 victory Thursday.

Laureano knocked in a run in the fourth inning with his second three-bagger of the season. The veteran outfielder came into the contest having gone 2-for-20 with 11 strikeouts over his previous five games, but he busted that mini-slump with his second three-hit performance of the campaign. Laureano has been one of San Diego's most productive hitters this season, slashing .264/.320/.484 with four home runs, 13 runs, a team-leading 17 RBI and three stolen bases through 100 plate appearances.