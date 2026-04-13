Laureano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Laureano went deep for the second straight game, crushing a middle-middle cutter from Valente Bellozo over the left-field fence to extend San Diego's lead in the sixth inning. Amid a slow start for much of the Padres' lineup, Laureano has been highly productive, slashing .268/.339/.536 with four homers, 10 runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through 15 games.