Cusick hasn't made an appearance for Double-A Midland since June 2 due to an oblique strain, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Cusick was one of four prospects Oakland received in the March blockbuster deal that sent Matt Olson to Atlanta. Through his first eight starts (seven appearances) with Midland this season, Cusick has produced an 8.13 ERA and 2.28 WHIP across 27.2 innings.