Langeliers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Langeliers entered Friday 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his last three games. After striking out in his first at-bat, he snapped the slump with an RBI single in the third inning and added a solo shot in the ninth. The catcher is up to a .205/.259/.439 slash line with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases over 266 plate appearances this season, with three of his homers and 12 of his RBI coming over 20 contests in June.