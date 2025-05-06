Langeliers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Langeliers went deep in the fourth inning and added a go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh. The catcher had started May 0-for-9 over two games before clubbing his seventh homer of the year in Monday's contest. He's slashing .226/.295/.443 with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, four doubles and a stolen base over 129 plate appearances. Those numbers are largely in line with what he did over 137 games in 2024, though his walk rate (9.3 percent) is up and his strikeout rate (14.7 percent) is significantly lower than last year.