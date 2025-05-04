Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Langeliers started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for the finale after gong 0-for-9 with an RBI. Jhonny Pereda will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty JP Sears on Sunday.
