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Athletics' Tommy White: Bound for big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Athletics selected White's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

White has quickly ascended the ranks of the Athletics' farm system since being drafted 40th overall in 2024, and he'll now get a chance to contribute for the big club after slashing .303/.345/.489 with nine homers, 47 RBI and 44 runs in 55 games at Las Vegas. The 23-year-old will help bolster the Athletics' corner-infield depth and could even make a handful of starts while both Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) are on the injured list.

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