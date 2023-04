Kemp went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Kemp left the yard for the first time this season in the fifth inning via a 405-foot shot to right center off Jon Gray to bring the Athletics to within 4-2 at the time. The veteran had been mired in an 0-for-21 slump over his previous six games before Friday's productive outing.