Kemp went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.

Kemp snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his strong performance in this contest. He also recorded his 12th steal of the season, six of which have come in July. The 31-year-old is slashing .212/.300/.301 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored, eight doubles and three triples over 83 contests. Kemp's retained a starting job in left field with Ramon Laureano back, which has pushed Seth Brown to fill in for Ryan Noda (jaw) as the strong-side platoon option at first base.