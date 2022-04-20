Charles (undisclosed) has made three relief appearances for Double-A Midland this season, working 1.2 innings while striking out two and giving up four earned runs on two hits and six walks.

Charles was scheduled to join the Athletics' big-league camp this spring, but he was a late arrival due to visa issues before he was optioned to the minors. The absence from camp put him behind schedule compared to the other Midland relievers, but he was still able to make his 2022 debut less than a week into the season.