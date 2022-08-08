The Athletics outrighted Charles to Double-A Midland on Sunday after designating him for assignment Friday.

Oakland dropped Charles from its 40-man roster to clear a spot for infielder David MacKinnon, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Angels. A 25-year-old right-hander, Charles has yet to appear above the Double-A level and has found little success in 2022 after having missed the entire past two seasons. Over his 32 innings at Midland this season, Charles has posted a 10.41 ERA, 2.38 WHIP and 31:33 K:BB.