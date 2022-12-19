Charles signed a one-year, minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
Charles had been included on the Athletics' 40-man roster for the bulk of the past two seasons before he was outrighted in August. He endured a rough 2022 campaign at Double-A Midland, submitting a 11.43 ERA and 2.57 WHIP across 37 innings. The Orioles will take a flier on the 26-year-old right-hander with the hope that the change of scenery can help him solve the command and control woes that plagued him a season ago.
