Jackson (elbow) threw another bullpen session Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Jackson also threw a bullpen session the previous Saturday and didn't experience any residual effects, but the Athletics apparently determined he wasn't yet ready to face live hitters. However, if the right-hander's elbow responds well once again in the next few days, a live BP session could well be the next step in Jackson's recovery.
