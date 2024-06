The Twins released Schulfer on Friday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Schulfer had spent all season at Triple-A St. Paul, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 16.1 innings -- his worst statline since reaching Triple-A in 2022. The 28-year-old right-hander will now look for a minor-league deal elsewhere, though his MLB debut doesn't figure to be coming in the near future.