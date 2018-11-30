Avisail Garcia: Cut loose

Garcia (knee) was non-tendered by the White Sox on Friday.

Garcia, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 2, was shopped pretty hard by the White Sox over the past couple weeks, but they apparently couldn't find any takers. The only time he has looked like a big-league caliber player was in 2017, when he hit .330/.380/.506. Last year he slashed .236/.281/.438. He is an awful defender, so he really needs to hit to profile as a designated hitter or one-dimensional corner outfielder. He should have no trouble latching on elsewhere, but it is unclear if he will land a big-league contract or get a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

