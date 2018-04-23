Barrett Astin: Cut loose by Cincinnati
Astin was released by the Reds on Monday.
Astin spent the beginning of the season with Triple-A Louisville, putting up relatively middling numbers -- 4.70 ERA, 5:3 K:BB in 7.2 frames. He has a bit of big-league experience, but he'll likely be limited to a minor-league contract if he can land somewhere soon.
