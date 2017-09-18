Reds' Barrett Astin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Astin cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Astin had a lackluster season with the Reds. He pitched just eight innings over six games and allowed six runs on nine hits and seven walks. In addition to struggling with his control, Astin couldn't keep the ball in the park as two of the nine hits were home runs.
