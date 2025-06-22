Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Back in action Sunday
Barger (hip) will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the White Sox.
The 25-year-old was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 7-1 win due to right hip discomfort, but the injury doesn't appear to be a serious one since he's back in the lineup a day later. Barger has carried a hot bat through 16 games in June with five doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs.
