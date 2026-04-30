Barger will run the bases Thursday for the first time since injuring both his ankles on an awkward landing at first base April 5, and if that goes well he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

A return to the lineup next week remains firmly on the table for Barger. The 26-year-old had gotten off to a slow start, going 1-for-19 (.053) through eight games before getting injured, so the organization may not rush him back from the rehab stint in order to give him a chance to find his timing at the plate, but once he's activated from the IL, Barger should reclaim his starting role against right-handed pitching in right field.