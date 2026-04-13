Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Out of walking boot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger (ankles) was no longer wearing a walking boot this weekend, and the Blue Jays remain optimistic he'll only need a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, per MLB.com.
The right fielder managed to sprain both his ankles, the left more seriously, while attempting to beat out a groundball and landing awkwardly on first base, and his IL stint was backdated to April 6. Barger's had a very slow start to the season at the plate, going 1-for-19 with his only hit being a double, but the Jays could use him back as quickly as possible with George Springer (toe) having suffered his own, more serious injury Saturday. Barger could be eased into the lineup at DH as a result once he's activated.
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