Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Idle for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Sunday.
Barger will avoid a same-hand matchup against Max Fried in Game 2. Ernie Clement will slide to third base while Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays second. Barger went 1-for-4 in Game 1.
