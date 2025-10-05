default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barger is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Sunday.

Barger will avoid a same-hand matchup against Max Fried in Game 2. Ernie Clement will slide to third base while Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays second. Barger went 1-for-4 in Game 1.

More News