Blue Jays' Addison Barger: May only miss minimum
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger (ankle) might only miss the minimum 10 days on the injured list, MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old sprained his left ankle after landing on first base awkwardly Sunday while attempting to beat out a grounder, and he was placed on the IL on Tuesday, retroactive to April 6. Barger has been off to a slow start at the plate, batting .053 (1-for-19) through eight games, so the time off could allow him to reset.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Trending positively, but IL in play•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Injury downplayed by manager•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Departs with ankle issues•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Taking seat again Wednesday•