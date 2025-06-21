Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Scratched with hip issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barger was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox due to right hip discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barger was initially slated to play right field and bat second Saturday, but a hip injury will keep him on the sidelines. He can be considered day-to-day going forward. Davis Schneider will enter the lineup and play left field while Nathan Lukes slides to right.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: On base four times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Delivers walk-off•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: On bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Addison Barger: Homer streak at four games•