Barger was confirmed to have suffered a bruised right hand after X-rays came back negative Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barger exited Sunday's spring game with the injury after being struck by a pitch during the opening frame, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. The 25-year-old will be held out of the lineup for a day or two but shouldn't end up missing much time.
