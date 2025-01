Kirk agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kirk will get a $1.8 million raise ahead of the 2025 campaign, which will be his sixth with Toronto. The catcher produced a .253 average with five home runs, 54 RBI and 23 runs scored over 103 games in 2024. Kirk will likely operate as the team's primary catcher again in 2025 with Tyler Heineman likely set to serve as his primary backup.