Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Undergoing thumb surgery Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left thumb, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk landed on the 10-day injured list this past weekend after being diagnosed with a fracture, and a visit with Dr. Thomas Graham on Monday led to a recommendation of surgery. That Kirk needed an operation to fix the fracture could lead to a longer absence, but more will be known regarding a timetable after Tuesday's surgery.
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