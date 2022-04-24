Manoah (3-0) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Saturday against Houston.

Manoah surrendered a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning, but that was the only extra-base hit he surrendered. Particularly encouraging was that Manoah did not allow a walk, as he entered the game having surrendered six free passes across his first 12 innings this season. Across 18 innings to begin the campaign, Manoah has maintained a 2.00 ERA with 18 strikeouts.