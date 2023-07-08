Manoah (2-7) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings in a 12-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out eight and didn't issue a walk.

Manoah struggled to start the year and was sent to the Florida Complex League in early June to get right. He slowly worked his way back to Toronto's rotation and pitched at the big-league level Friday for the first time since June 5. It was one of the right-hander's better starts of the campaign, as he struck out a season high eight batters and completed at least six innings for just the third time over 14 appearances. Manoah's 5.91 ERA and 1.80 WHIP could certainly still use some work, but the 2019 first-round pick's performance versus the Tigers was encouraging. Manoah's next start is scheduled for after the All-Star break, but he could be replaced in the rotation when Hyun Jin Ryu (shoulder) finishes his rehab assignment.