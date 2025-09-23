The Blue Jays reinstated Santander (shoulder) from the injured list Tuesday.

Santander has been out since late May with a left shoulder injury but began playing in rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 11. Since starting up his assignment, the 30-year-old slugger has gone 7-for-32 (.219) with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored across 10 games. Now fully healthy, he'll likely take over as Toronto's primary designated hitter for the remainder of the regular season and postseason despite posting a .577 OPS in 209 plate appearances before going down. Ty France (oblique) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move, and Alek Manoah was DFA'd to clear space on the 40-man roster.