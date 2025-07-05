Santander (shoulder) could begin swinging a bat late next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old slugger has been on the shelf since May 30 due to a shoulder issue and just got shifted to the 60-day IL, ensuring he'll be unavailable until at least the end of July, but he's close to ramping up his activity level. The Blue Jays have gotten very little from Santander so far after signing him to a five-year, $92.5 million contract this winter, but he could yet provide a boost to the offense for the stretch run.