Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Santander will get a breather after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in three games since returning from the injured list. Davis Schneider will fill the resulting void in left field and bat fifth.
