Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Kicking off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder/back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Out since late May with a subluxation of his left shoulder, Santander had his rehab stint delayed a couple days due to lower-back tightness, but he's now been cleared for game action. Santander will serve as Buffalo's designated hitter for a few games before then seeing time in both left and right field. The Blue Jays don't have a target date for his return to the active roster yet, as they will see how Santander feels and how quickly he can get his timing back at the plate.
