Santander is batting sixth for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

It's the lowest Santander has batted in Toronto's lineup this season. After hitting third each of his first 39 games with the Blue Jays, Santander was moved to fifth in the order over the weekend against the Tigers. Santander has continued to struggle and is now slashing a disappointing .182/.264/.308 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored, zero stolen bases and an 18:44 BB:K through 178 plate appearances for Toronto.