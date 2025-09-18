Santander (shoulder) is likely to remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo through the weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander has played six rehab games with Buffalo so far and saw his first action in the outfield Wednesday, though he didn't have a single ball hit to him over seven innings in left field. The 30-year-old will be Buffalo's designated hitter Thursday. Santander -- who is 4-for-22 with one homer so far on his rehab assignment -- has been sidelined since late May with a subluxation of his left shoulder. He'll aim to rejoin the Blue Jays' active roster for the final week of the regular season.