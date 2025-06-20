Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Not hitting yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santander (shoulder) has yet to resume hitting, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Santander has been on the shelf since late May due to inflammation in his left shoulder. While he's been cleared to throw, he hasn't begun hitting yet. Considering the lengthy layoff, it's likely Santander will need a rehab assignment. If that's the case, Santander shouldn't be expected back until July.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Not ready to swing bat•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Gets PRP injection in shoulder•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Reaches base four times•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Anthony Santander: Expected back Saturday•